Poland Tends to Escalate Tensions With Belarus - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Poland tends to escalate tensions and make provocations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when asked about Warsaw's accusations against Minsk over helicopters.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who heads the ruling Law and Justice party, has said that Poland is strengthening the border with Belarus due to the presence of Wagner Group private military company (PMC) fighters. Moreover, the Polish Foreign Ministry said this week that two Belarusian helicopters have entered Polish airspace.

"Indeed, the fighters of this group (Wagner) are on the territory of Belarus within the framework of existing agreements.

Actually, near the border, not near the border (it does not matter) this is the territory of Belarus, Belarus is a sovereign state," Peskov told reporters.

Regarding the helicopters, the spokesman mentioned that Poland itself said that "the fact of violation (of the airspace) was not recorded on the radars."

"So there is a lot of strange behavior. Overall, the Poles themselves are prone to provoking the situation, escalating tensions. This is a line that is not new, it has been progressing in recent years," Peskov said.