Poland Threatens New Sanctions If Belarus Escalates Border Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:34 PM

Poland is ready to respond to a new escalation of the migrant crisis on its border with Belarus by imposing new sanctions, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday

"We want to reduce tensions. But if an escalation comes from the Belarusian side, we are ready to keep up with those escalation steps," Morawiecki told a briefing in Paris, specifying that restrictions may include "economic sanctions and the closure of the border, railroad border checkpoints and the movement of goods."

Poland will use such sanctions if "attacks intensify," the prime minister added.

Several thousand migrants have been stranded at the Polish-Belarusian border over the past few weeks. Separate groups of migrants occasionally try to force their way across the border into the European Union.

Poland has dispatched additional troops and reinforced its side of the border to thwart illegal crossing attempts. Alongside Latvia and Lithuania, Poland has accused Belarus of sponsoring illegal migration, an accusation the Belarusian government has denied. Minsk also regularly reports Polish border guards forcibly expelling migrants across the border to the Belarusian side.

