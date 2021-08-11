UrduPoint.com

Poland Tightens Border Security Due To Migrant Flow From Belarus - Government

Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Poland Tightens Border Security Due to Migrant Flow From Belarus - Government

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Poland is tightening security on the country's border with Belarus due to the influx of irregular migrants, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Wednesday.

"If it is about the border with Belarus, we undertake measures to make this border more secure than it was before because there are tendencies with border crossings, which have not been observed before," Muller told journalists.

The spokesman would not confirm whether Poland plans to construct a fence on the border, following the example of Lithuania.

The Polish border guard service already detained 871 people since the beginning of the year, compared with just 122 people detained over the course of the entire 2020.

