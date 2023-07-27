Poland to Appeal Against EU Fit for 55 Climate Package - Climate Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Poland will appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union against the entire Fit for 55 climate package, Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday.

The Fit for 55 package is a set of proposals to revise and update EU legislation presented by the European Commission on July 14, 2021, which aims at reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 and reaching climate neutrality by 2050.

"We have decided that all Fit for 55 documents would be contested in the Court of Justice of the European Union. We are doing this for the simple reason that our country is an EU member state, and we have a right to this," Moskwa told the Gazeta Polska newspaper.

Poland does not accept the EU CO2 Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), the minister added.

"Additional restrictive entries that change this system and further aggravate the disease are unacceptable. Besides, its legal basis is very questionable, because it was adopted as a climate document by a simple majority. It is an energy document that affects the energy policy of a state and as such requires unanimity. If said unanimity were there, it would not have been accepted," Moskwa said.

Therefore, Poland has a solid legal basis for its appeal, the minister added.