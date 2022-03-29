Poland plans to ban imports of coal from Russia, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Poland plans to ban imports of coal from Russia, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday.

"Based on the fact that we see the European Council is passive when it comes to adopting further sanctions, we are trying to make decisions that allow us to invoke security issues.

We have gone a step further and proposed rules that block coal imports from Russia at the country level," Muller told reporters.

Warsaw understands that this decision may lead to legal issues "but can not wait no more," the spokesman added.