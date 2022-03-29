UrduPoint.com

Poland To Ban Imports Of Coal From Russia - Gov't Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Poland to Ban Imports of Coal From Russia - Gov't Spokesman

Poland plans to ban imports of coal from Russia, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Poland plans to ban imports of coal from Russia, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday.

"Based on the fact that we see the European Council is passive when it comes to adopting further sanctions, we are trying to make decisions that allow us to invoke security issues.

We have gone a step further and proposed rules that block coal imports from Russia at the country level," Muller told reporters.

Warsaw understands that this decision may lead to legal issues "but can not wait no more," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Russia Lead Poland May From Government

Recent Stories

PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

59 seconds ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Fo ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Foreign Ministry Over Anti-Russi ..

1 minute ago
 Five more checkposts of Forest & Wildlife establis ..

Five more checkposts of Forest & Wildlife established in KP

1 minute ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Sees Points of Convergenc ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Sees Points of Convergence in Russian, Ukrainian Positi ..

1 minute ago
 IHC asks NAB to submits comments in acquittal plea ..

IHC asks NAB to submits comments in acquittal plea of Asif Zardari

1 minute ago
 Tobacco exports witness 62.17% increase

Tobacco exports witness 62.17% increase

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.