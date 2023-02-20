UrduPoint.com

Poland To Ban Pass Of Trucks Not Registered In EU, EFTA To Belarus - Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Poland to Ban Pass of Trucks Not Registered in EU, EFTA to Belarus - Minsk

Warsaw notified Minsk that from February 21 it would ban the movement of trucks at the last checkpoint for trucks Kukuryki (Kozlovichi on the Belarusian side), with the exception of those registered in the EU and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the Belarusian State Border Committee said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Warsaw notified Minsk that from February 21 it would ban the movement of trucks at the last checkpoint for trucks Kukuryki (Kozlovichi on the Belarusian side), with the exception of those registered in the EU and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the Belarusian State Border Committee said.

"The Polish border agency informed the Belarusian side that from 21:00 (18:00 GMT) on February 21 the movement of trucks will be limited at the Polish checkpoint Kukuryki, with the exception of those registered in the EU member states, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA)," the committee said.

From now on trucks that are not registered in the organizations and countries listed above will not be able to cross the Polish-Belarusian border.

For cars, only the Terespol checkpoint remains (Brest on the Belarusian side).

Earlier, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski ordered to suspend traffic at the Polish-Belarusian checkpoint Bobrovniki from February 10 in the "interests of state security." Thus, only one border checkpoint for cars and one for trucks on the Polish-Belarusian border. In response, Minsk decided to change the mode of movement of Polish cargo carriers: they will be able to enter the territory of Belarus and leave it exclusively through the Belarusian-Polish section of the border. Later, Kaminski said that after the entry into force of this decision of the Belarusian side, Poland would respond with identical restrictions on Belarusian carriers.

