Poland to Bring Police Presence at Belarus Border to 2,000 Officers on Thursday - Minister

Poland will increase its police presence at the border with Belarus from the current 1,200 to 2,000 officers on Thursday, Internal Affairs Minister Mariusz Kaminski announced

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Poland will increase its police presence at the border with Belarus from the current 1,200 to 2,000 officers on Thursday, Internal Affairs Minister Mariusz Kaminski announced.

"As you take part in the independence march (scheduled for Thursday), remember that police officers securing the route will travel to our eastern border right after the event.

A total of 700 police officers from prevention units and 100 counterterrorists will join their 1,200 colleagues who already support the Border Guard," Kaminski wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.