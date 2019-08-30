Poland to Build Sewage Pipe Across Vistula River to Stop Contamination by Wastewater

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ordered an urgent construction of a pipe across the country's largest river Vistula in a bid to stop the contamination of its waters by a massive flow of untreated sewage that rushed into the river two days ago after a sewage collection plant in Warsaw malfunctioned, the prime minister's press office said on Thursday.

The malfunction on the Czajka wastewater treatment plant in Warsaw began Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Environment Minister Henryk Kowalczyk said that sewage was getting discharged right into Vistula at a rate of about 3,000 liters (800 gallons) a second.

"Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki took a decision to construct an alternative pipe that would transport wastewater from the left bank of Vistula to the right bank into the Czajka facilities," the press office said, adding that Morawiecki expects the construction work to be completed in several days.

According to Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, the military will assist the construction process.

"A pontoon bridge will be built and the pipe will run on top of it," Blaszczak said.

According to Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski, the flow of sewage water into Vistula might continue for several weeks and is a major environmental hazard. Although he claimed that the incident entailed no health hazards, he still advised people to use tap water only after boiling it.