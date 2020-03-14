Poland to Close Borders for Foreigners Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Poland is set to close its borders for foreigners for 10 days amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"In the current situation, we cannot afford to maintain open borders for foreigners," Morawiecki told reporters, adding that the ban on entry would be imposed for 10 days, with a possibility to extend it.

Polish citizens returning from abroad would be quarantined for 14 days, according to the prime minister.

Moreover, Morawiecki also announced that the Polish authorities decided to ban mass gatherings of more than 50 people in the country and close clubs, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues amid the pandemic.

A total of 67 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Poland so far.