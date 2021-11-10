UrduPoint.com

Poland To Close Checkpoints With Belarus If Migrants Attempt To Cross Border - Morawiecki

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:47 PM

Poland will close regular checkpoints with Belarus if migrants make attempts to illegally cross the border, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Poland will close regular checkpoints with Belarus if migrants make attempts to illegally cross the border, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

"First of all, we are thinking about closing border crossings where the attack is taking place.

.. Unless Lukashenko reduces his pressure, unless he stops his political measures of using living shields, the hybrid warfare, unless he stops his political blackmail we will have to shut down other border crossings," Morawiecki told a press conference.

