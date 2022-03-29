UrduPoint.com

Poland To Comment On Ukraine's Proposals On Security Guarantees Later - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Poland to Comment on Ukraine's Proposals on Security Guarantees Later - Spokesman

Poland will give its opinion on security guarantees proposed by Ukraine for the peace agreement with Russia at a later date, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Poland will give its opinion on security guarantees proposed by Ukraine for the peace agreement with Russia at a later date, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday.

Kiev has proposed a new system of security guarantees for Ukraine with the countries in the United Nations Security Council, with Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland and Israel acting as guarantors in the future.

"If we talk about guarantees, then we will inform about such decisions, if they are made. Negotiations are underway between the Russian and Ukrainian sides," Muller told reporters, adding that Poland will make its decision when the details of these proposals are available.

Earlier in the day, Istanbul hosted a new round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. The talks were held at the Dolmabahce palace and lasted about three hours.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Canada Germany Istanbul Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Italy Poland February Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UN Closely Follows Russia-Ukraine Talks, Says Impo ..

UN Closely Follows Russia-Ukraine Talks, Says Important to Translate Pledges Int ..

48 seconds ago
 High-Ranking Separatist Commander Killed in Southe ..

High-Ranking Separatist Commander Killed in Southern Yemen - Administration

49 seconds ago
 Conflict in Ukraine Has Negative Impact on Indo-Pa ..

Conflict in Ukraine Has Negative Impact on Indo-Pacific Region - US-Singapore St ..

51 seconds ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal to sight Ramazan's moon on Saturday

Ruet-e-Hilal to sight Ramazan's moon on Saturday

29 minutes ago
 Dist admin seals petrol pump for cheating customer ..

Dist admin seals petrol pump for cheating customers

30 minutes ago
 Saudi-Russian tandem holds firm on oil policy desp ..

Saudi-Russian tandem holds firm on oil policy despite Ukraine war

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.