WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Poland will give its opinion on security guarantees proposed by Ukraine for the peace agreement with Russia at a later date, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday.

Kiev has proposed a new system of security guarantees for Ukraine with the countries in the United Nations Security Council, with Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland and Israel acting as guarantors in the future.

"If we talk about guarantees, then we will inform about such decisions, if they are made. Negotiations are underway between the Russian and Ukrainian sides," Muller told reporters, adding that Poland will make its decision when the details of these proposals are available.

Earlier in the day, Istanbul hosted a new round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. The talks were held at the Dolmabahce palace and lasted about three hours.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.