Poland To Complete Talks On Buying US F-35 Jets By January - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:57 PM

Poland to Complete Talks on Buying US F-35 Jets by January - Defense Minister

Warsaw will complete negotiations for the acquisition of new US-made F-35 fighter jets by January, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Warsaw will complete negotiations for the acquisition of new US-made F-35 fighter jets by January, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

In September, the US State Department approved the sale of 32 new F-35s, manufactured by defense contractor Lockheed Martin, to Poland for $6.5 billion.

"I am sure that in January we will complete negotiations on the purchase of the F-35," Blaszczak said in an interview with the Polskie Radio 24 station.

The defense minister also stated that these were the most modern aircraft in the world and would give the Polish forces an advantage over their "enemies."

Blaszczak previously expressed hope that the final price would be closer to the one Belgium paid for the same number of aircraft, which was slightly over $4 billion.

The US also approved the sale of various command and control, communications, navigation, and logistics systems, and other supporting components for the fighter jets.

