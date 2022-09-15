UrduPoint.com

Poland To Conduct Military Exercise Near Belarusian Border This Weekend - Defense Ministry

Poland will conduct military drills of its Territorial Defense Force (WOT) near the Polish-Belarusian border on September 16-18, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Poland will conduct military drills of its Territorial Defense Force (WOT) near the Polish-Belarusian border on September 16-18, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"From Friday till Sunday, tactical exercise KOP-2 will be conducted, deploying more than 800 WOT soldiers," the ministry said, adding that soldiers that are participating in the drills will conduct simulations aimed at strengthening the defense of the border and the nearby areas.

Soldiers will practice creating observation posts and carrying out foot, mounted and vehicle patrols together with border guards, the ministry added. Groups of visual intelligence will also reportedly take part in the drills.

Last week, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said it started military exercises near the city of Brest, located at the Polish border, in Minsk and the northeast region of Vitebsk.

The exercise was completed on September 14 after the troops practiced regaining control over border territories "seized by the enemy."

The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border has been tense since 2021, when Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of undocumented migrants crossings from neighboring Belarus. The peak of the migration crisis was recorded in November 2021, when several thousand people camped on the Polish-Belarusian border in the hope of forcing their way into the European Union. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland accused Minsk of using the crisis as revenge on the EU for sanctions it had imposed earlier in 2021 on Belarusian officials over alleged human rights violations.

Belarus, on its part, rejected all these accusations, stating that Poland forcibly expels migrants to its territory and artificially escalates the situation with refugees.

