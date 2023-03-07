Poland to Create Service Hub for Leopard Tanks Transferred to Kiev - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Poland wants to create a service hub for Leopard tanks transferred to Ukraine and produce spare parts for them, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to create a service hub in Poland that will repair and maintain Leopard tanks delivered to Ukraine," Blaszczak said.

The minister added that he expects to hold meeting with his German counterpart on this issue.

"I have arranged a meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. The main thing we will talk about is the insufficient availability of spare parts for Leopard tanks. I want Minister Pistorius to influence the German industry so that spare parts for Leopard become available," Blaszczak said.

The Polish defense industry is also ready for the production of spare parts, but all the documents are in Germany, the minister added.