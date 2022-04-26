UrduPoint.com

Poland To Cut Back On Flights In Warsaw From May 1 Over Traffic Controller Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 03:17 PM

Poland to Cut Back on Flights in Warsaw From May 1 Over Traffic Controller Dispute

Warsaw will cut back on air navigation for one month starting May 1 due to the unresolved dispute with air traffic controllers, according to a government decree published in the official legislative bulletin on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Warsaw will cut back on air navigation for one month starting May 1 due to the unresolved dispute with air traffic controllers, according to a government decree published in the official legislative bulletin on Tuesday.

The controversy between the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) and a union of air traffic controllers over unfavorable working conditions has been ongoing for about a year. Last week, the union once again rejected a PANSA-drafted agreement, refusing to have workers be paid less and have their maximum number of hours per shift be raised from eight to 12.

According to the union, 180 of the 206 air traffic controllers working in Warsaw preferred to quit rather than accept the new working conditions. Forty-four out of the 180 have already resigned, while the notice period for the remaining 136 expires on April 30.

Due to anticipated shortage of staff for air navigation services and air zone controls, limitations will apply at Frederic Chopin Airport and Modlin Airport in Warsaw after April 30, when the current agreement is set to expire, the government decree read.

Air operations in the Warsaw airspace may be performed between 9.30 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. local time, if subject to the provision of air traffic services. Within this time frame, the arrival of an aircraft which intends to perform a departure on the same day may be carried out no later than 3.45 p.m. local time.

The regulation also puts a premium on air operations at Chopin Airport, while specifying the priority destinations for service, including London, Frankfurt, New York, Paris, Brussels and Istanbul, among other foreign locations.

Related Topics

Shortage Traffic Brussels London Paris Frankfurt Warsaw Same Istanbul New York April May From Government Agreement Airport P

Recent Stories

Two wanted street criminals held, weapons recovere ..

Two wanted street criminals held, weapons recovered

13 seconds ago
 Samoa, Vanuatu report more COVID-19-related deaths ..

Samoa, Vanuatu report more COVID-19-related deaths

15 seconds ago
 vivo V23e Is a Jackpot for Consumers – Featuring ..

Vivo V23e Is a Jackpot for Consumers – Featuring 50MP AF Portrait Selfie, 4050 ..

9 minutes ago
 US vows to move 'heaven and earth' on bolstering U ..

US vows to move 'heaven and earth' on bolstering Ukraine

18 seconds ago
 China Bans Giving Foreign Names to Places

China Bans Giving Foreign Names to Places

2 minutes ago
 Youth killed in road accident in sargodha

Youth killed in road accident in sargodha

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.