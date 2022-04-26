Poland to Cut Back on Flights in Warsaw From May 1 Over Traffic Controller Dispute

Warsaw will cut back on air navigation for one month starting May 1 due to the unresolved dispute with air traffic controllers, according to a government decree published in the official legislative bulletin on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Warsaw will cut back on air navigation for one month starting May 1 due to the unresolved dispute with air traffic controllers, according to a government decree published in the official legislative bulletin on Tuesday.

The controversy between the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) and a union of air traffic controllers over unfavorable working conditions has been ongoing for about a year. Last week, the union once again rejected a PANSA-drafted agreement, refusing to have workers be paid less and have their maximum number of hours per shift be raised from eight to 12.

According to the union, 180 of the 206 air traffic controllers working in Warsaw preferred to quit rather than accept the new working conditions. Forty-four out of the 180 have already resigned, while the notice period for the remaining 136 expires on April 30.

Due to anticipated shortage of staff for air navigation services and air zone controls, limitations will apply at Frederic Chopin Airport and Modlin Airport in Warsaw after April 30, when the current agreement is set to expire, the government decree read.

Air operations in the Warsaw airspace may be performed between 9.30 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. local time, if subject to the provision of air traffic services. Within this time frame, the arrival of an aircraft which intends to perform a departure on the same day may be carried out no later than 3.45 p.m. local time.

The regulation also puts a premium on air operations at Chopin Airport, while specifying the priority destinations for service, including London, Frankfurt, New York, Paris, Brussels and Istanbul, among other foreign locations.