Poland to Demand $1.3 Trillion From Germany in Reparations for WWII Damage - Ruling Party

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Poland will demand 6.2 trillion Polish zlotys ($1.3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for the damage caused during World War II, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said on Thursday.

In July, Warsaw said it would present the report on the damages that Poland incurred during the Nazi occupation by September 1. Germany argues that Poland relinquished demands for more reparations under their 1953 deal.

"The amount that was presented as the cost of damage is 6.2 trillion zlotys," Kaczynski said, presenting the report on Poland's military losses.