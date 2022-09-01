UrduPoint.com

Poland To Demand $1.3 Trillion From Germany In Reparations For WWII Damage - Ruling Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Poland to Demand $1.3 Trillion From Germany in Reparations for WWII Damage - Ruling Party

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Poland will demand 6.2 trillion Polish zlotys ($1.3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for the damage caused during World War II, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said on Thursday.

In July, Warsaw said it would present the report on the damages that Poland incurred during the Nazi occupation by September 1. Germany argues that Poland relinquished demands for more reparations under their 1953 deal.

"The amount that was presented as the cost of damage is 6.2 trillion zlotys," Kaczynski said, presenting the report on Poland's military losses.

Related Topics

Germany Warsaw Poland July September World War From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

18 minutes ago
 Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on ..

Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on social media

34 minutes ago
 Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

1 hour ago
 PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

1 hour ago
 ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

1 hour ago
 Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.