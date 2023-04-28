Poland to Demand Inspection of Ukrainian Exports by EU Commission - Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland will demand that the European Commission check exports of Ukrainian products, including poultry, eggs and dairy products, for market violations, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday

On April 15, Poland, together with Hungary, banned imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19. The prime ministers of the four countries and Romania have also urged the European Commission to introduce measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased imports of Ukrainian grain.

"We will file a request (to the European Commission) for inspection of market violations in several areas, such as poultry, eggs and dairy products. We honestly want to check these products' influence on the Polish market over the past several months and risks related to destabilization of the Polish market in the future," Morawiecki told reporters.

Poland could lift its domestic restrictions on Ukrainian food, provided that these restrictions are shifted to the EU level, the Polish prime minister said.

"(We seek) to transfer this ban on import of grain, corn, rapeseed on the level of the European regulation. Then, we will be able to cancel our rules, if there are EU rules," Morawiecki said.

Later, Morawiecki announced that an agreement on Ukrainian products will be reached with the European Commission within days.

"I spoke to European Commission vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis. I told him about the Polish government's decisions which correspond to (its) agreements with the farmers because we care about Polish farmers above all ... Our agreement with the European Commission on agriculture will be signed literally these days," Morawiecki said.

Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market. However, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.