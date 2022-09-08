UrduPoint.com

September 08, 2022

Poland to Demand Payment of WWII Reparations From Germany in 2022 - Foreign Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Poland plans to send an official note to Germany until the end of 2022 demanding that it pay 6.2 trillion zlotys (about $1.3 trillion) in reparations for the damage caused during World War II, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek told the Polskie Radio broadcaster on Wednesday.

On September 1, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, said that Warsaw would demand 6.2 trillion zlotys from Berlin in the war reparations. Meanwhile, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the issue was "closed" and Berlin had no plans to make any payments to Warsaw.

"At the moment we are preparing this note (on the war reparations), and we certainly will not have to wait long for this step", Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek told the broadcaster, adding that the document "should be expected before the end of this year."

A few years ago, Poland has raised the issue of reparations Germany allegedly must pay to the country for the damage caused during World War II. Berlin has repeatedly said that it will not make any payments to Warsaw. According to the German authorities, Berlin had already paid a huge amount of reparations before Warsaw refused to receive further payments in 1953.

