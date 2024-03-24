Poland To Demand Russian Explanation Over Cruise Missile Incursion
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Poland said Sunday that it would demand an explanation from Moscow after a Russian cruise missile fired at towns in western Ukraine breached Polish airspace overnight.
Poland said the missile was part of a Russian bombardment of targets in Ukraine as Moscow steps up its attacks on its western neighbour.
"Above all, we ask the Russian Federation to end its terrorist airstrikes against the population and territory of Ukraine, to end the war and to focus on the country's own internal problems," foreign ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski said in a statement.
The Russian ambassador will also be summoned by Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to "provide information and explanations", the deputy foreign minister added Sunday afternoon.
Following a "massive attack" on Ukraine by Russia, Poland activated "all air defence systems, all air force systems", the country's Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.
He said that the missile would have been shot down "had there been any indication it was heading for a target on Polish territory".
The army said the missile, which was travelling at almost 800 kilometres per hour (500 mph) around 400 metres (1,300 feet) above the ground, had crossed about two kilometres over the border into Poland.
"Polish airspace was breached by one of the cruise missiles fired in the night by the air forces... of the Russian Federation," the army wrote on X.
"The object flew through Polish airspace above the village of Oserdow (Lublin province) and stayed for 39 seconds," the statement said, adding that it was tracked by military radar throughout its flight.
"The Polish army is constantly monitoring the situation on Ukrainian territory and remains on permanent alert to ensure the security of Polish airspace," the army said.
A similar incident occurred on December 29, 2023, when a Russian missile penetrated Polish airspace for several minutes before returning to Ukraine.
In November 2022, two people were killed when a Ukrainian air-defence missile fell on the Polish village of Przewodow, close to the Ukrainian border.
Before the missile was identified as Ukrainian, fears were raised that NATO -- of which Poland is a member -- would be dragged into an escalation of the conflict with Russia if its collective defence provisions were triggered.
bo/bc/spb/giv
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
Odermatt joins exclusive club with downhill title win1 minute ago
-
China-Pakistan Gandhara Art Exhibition closing ceremony held in Shenzhen, China2 minutes ago
-
Irish PM-in-waiting Harris set to win party leadership52 minutes ago
-
Rescuers race to find trapped people as Brazil storms kill at least 201 hour ago
-
Korcok tipped to halt Slovakia's shift towards Russia2 hours ago
-
Chad junta's main opponents barred from presidential vote2 hours ago
-
Odermatt adds downhill title as final World Cup event cancelled2 hours ago
-
More than 130 kidnapped Nigerian schoolchildren released2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka push Bangladesh to brink after de Silva, Mendis feat2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka first Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
KSA, Pakistan discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties: Prince Khalid2 hours ago
-
Final World Cup downhill delayed by snowfall in Saalbach3 hours ago