UrduPoint.com

Poland To Donate Part Of Ukrainian Grain To Third Countries - Government Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Poland to Donate Part of Ukrainian Grain to Third Countries - Government Spokesman

Poland intends to donate part of the grain imported from Ukraine to third countries as humanitarian aid, Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Poland intends to donate part of the grain imported from Ukraine to third countries as humanitarian aid, Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said on Monday.

"During the meeting of the (Polish) prime minister with the Saudi Arabia's minister of economy there have been talks of exporting part of the grain from Poland as humanitarian aid," Mueller said, adding that the Polish Government Strategic Reserves Agency was already "conducting activities related to the purchase" of the grain.

About 2 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain had been imported into the country over the past year, according to official data released by Poland.

In late March, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased imports of Ukrainian grain.

On April 15, Poland, together with Hungary, banned imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19.

On April 28, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia agreed with the European Commission's proposition to lift national restrictions on Ukrainian import of grains and crops. In turn, the commission pledged to provide 100 million Euros ($109 million) of financial aid for these countries' farmers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Import Ukraine Bulgaria Poland Romania Saudi Arabia Slovakia Hungary March April June From Government Million

Recent Stories

Russia Calls to Stop Using UNSC as Platform for An ..

Russia Calls to Stop Using UNSC as Platform for Anti-Syrian Rhetoric - Diplomat

8 minutes ago
 Dr Qasim Nizamani posted as In-charge SUs media st ..

Dr Qasim Nizamani posted as In-charge SUs media study department

3 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago
 Best security arrangements being made for traders: ..

Best security arrangements being made for traders: CPO

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Zakhar Prilepin in Stable Condition After ..

Russia's Zakhar Prilepin in Stable Condition After Assassination Attempt - Press ..

4 minutes ago
 Woman held for allegedly posing as police officer

Woman held for allegedly posing as police officer

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.