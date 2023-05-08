Poland to Donate Part of Ukrainian Grain to Third Countries - Government Spokesman

Poland intends to donate part of the grain imported from Ukraine to third countries as humanitarian aid, Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Poland intends to donate part of the grain imported from Ukraine to third countries as humanitarian aid, Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said on Monday.

"During the meeting of the (Polish) prime minister with the Saudi Arabia's minister of economy there have been talks of exporting part of the grain from Poland as humanitarian aid," Mueller said, adding that the Polish Government Strategic Reserves Agency was already "conducting activities related to the purchase" of the grain.

About 2 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain had been imported into the country over the past year, according to official data released by Poland.

In late March, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased imports of Ukrainian grain.

On April 15, Poland, together with Hungary, banned imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19.

On April 28, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia agreed with the European Commission's proposition to lift national restrictions on Ukrainian import of grains and crops. In turn, the commission pledged to provide 100 million Euros ($109 million) of financial aid for these countries' farmers.