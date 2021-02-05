Poland to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions, Reopen Cinemas, Theaters, Stadiums in Mid-Feb

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Poland will ease some COVID-19 restrictions and reopen cinemas, theaters, operas and outdoor sporting facilities on February 12 for a two-week trial period, Culture Minister Piotr Glinski said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that hotels will be allowed to host guests at up to 50 percent of their capacity also starting from next Friday.

"From February 12, cinemas, theaters, concert halls and operas are opening. Moreover, outdoor sporting facilities stadiums, tennis courts and ski slopes will also open," the minister said, adding that swimming pools will start operating again.

Restrictions will be lifted for two weeks and people will have to wear face masks in all places that are reopening.

The Polish government started easing coronavirus measures in February and opened shopping centers first. At the same time, restaurants and fitness clubs remain closed.

Poland has so far registered over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases, nearly 1.3 million recoveries and more than 38,000 related deaths.