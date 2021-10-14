UrduPoint.com

Poland To Engage With New German Government On War Reparations - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:51 PM

Poland to Engage With New German Government on War Reparations - Deputy Foreign Minister

Poland will continue working with the new German government on the issue of World War II reparations, Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski told the Polish Radio on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Poland will continue working with the new German government on the issue of World War II reparations, Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski told the Polish Radio on Thursday.

Poland has been working on the issue of reparations for several years now and has launched a special committee to calculate the losses the country incurred during the World War II.

"If we are talking about diplomatic steps, then we reaffirm our stance. We will proceed working on it (reparations). It is not about one diplomatic note or one declaration. We will consistently indicate that the issue is not settled, because if it had been, we would have been in a completely different situation both after the war and now," Jablonski said.

The Polish official added that Warsaw's main goal is to raise awareness in the German society and other countries about the realities of the war as, he stressed, "many citizens in the EU and US are convinced that if the war ended almost eight decades ago, then the matter is closed."

Germany has repeatedly denied all Poland's requests for compensation. Berlin argues that is has already paid significant reparations and, additionally, Warsaw waived war reparations in 1953.

