Poland to Extend Flight Ban With 45 Countries Until August 25 - Decree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Poland intends to extend the air traffic ban with 45 countries until August 25 in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a government decree published by national media on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Poland intends to extend the air traffic ban with 45 countries until August 25 in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a government decree published by national media on Friday.

According to the PAP news agency, the list of states includes the United States, Russia, Israel, Singapore, Luxembourg, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Brazil, Oman and Moldova, among others.

The Eastern European nation has resumed air services with a number of EU countries and Ukraine.