Poland To Get Abrams Tanks, HIMARS Systems From US This May - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Poland will receive US tanks Abrams and multiple rocket launchers HIMARS by the end of May, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and National Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

"Our goal is to create a very powerful military unit equipped with Abrams tanks. Before this month ends, first American Abrams will be in Poland and will join the 18th mechanized unit deployed in the east of our country," Blaszczak told Polskie Radio.

In April 2022, the Polish Ministry of Defense acquired 250 new tanks Abrams from the United States.

In January, Warsaw signed a supply agreement on another 116 used tanks.

"Also in May, we will have first HIMARS, meaning missiles with a range up to 300 kilometers (190 miles). Those are the systems ordered in 2019. Now, we are negotiating another transaction regarding 500 such systems," Blaszczak added.

In 2019, Poland acquired the first squadron of 20 HIMARS worth $414 million from the US.

In mid-March, Blaszczak said that the US Congress approved Poland's order for another 500 HIMARS Launcher Loader Module kits, worth $10 billion.

