Poland To Grant Additional $13.5Mln To Implement 'Solidarity With Belarus' Plan - Warsaw

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:29 PM

The Polish government has decided to allocate an additional 50 million zlotys ($13.5 million) to implement the state program, Solidarity with Belarus, amid the political unrest in the neighboring country, Poland's Chancellery of the Prime Minister said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Polish government has decided to allocate an additional 50 million zlotys ($13.5 million) to implement the state program, Solidarity with Belarus, amid the political unrest in the neighboring country, Poland's Chancellery of the Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

In 2019, the Polish Official Development Assistance for Belarus amounted to $40.4 million.

"Considering the post-election situation in #Belarus, the Polish authorities have established a programme called 'Solidarity with Belarus.' An additional PLN 50 million will be earmarked for the support and implementation of 5 objectives," the chancellery wrote on Twitter.

The money is said to be designated for the support of the repressed Belarusians, scholarships for students and scientists, the facilitation of entry into Poland, support for the independent media in Belarus, as well as a new program of the International Solidarity Foundation for NGOs.

Since August 9, Belarus has been facing unrelenting protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of the vote. More than 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including over 150 law enforcement officers. The police initially used teargas, rubber bullets, and flashbangs to disperse crowds but soon abandoned such methods. Three protesters have died.

