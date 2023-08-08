(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Polish President Andrzej Duda's office said on Tuesday that the country will hold its next parliamentary elections on October 15.

On October 15, Polish voters will elect 460 lawmakers of the parliament's lower house of parliament, or the Sejm, and 100 members of the upper house, or the Senate.