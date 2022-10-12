UrduPoint.com

Poland To Host EU Mission To Train Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Poland to Host EU Mission to Train Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister

An EU mission aimed to train Ukrainian soldiers will be established in Poland, the country's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) An EU mission aimed to train Ukrainian soldiers will be established in Poland, the country's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

"An EU mission concerning training of Ukrainians will be organized in Poland as well. Operational command will soon be organized in Poland," Blaszczak told journalists in Brussels on the sidelines of the meeting between NATO defense ministers.

Earlier in the day, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported citing its diplomatic sources in the EU that the bloc agreed on the establishment of a mission to train Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of EU countries.

In September, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU was going to organize a mission on training of the Ukrainian military while also noting that the bloc is willing to seek for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to this proposal by saying that such an EU mission would make the bloc an official party to the conflict.�

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow denounces the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.

