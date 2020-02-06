Poland to Host Ministerial With US to Advance Global Religious Freedom - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Poland will hold a multinational ministerial-level meeting to promote international religious freedom that is being organized with United States backing, the State Department said press release.

"We are pleased to announce that Poland will host the 'Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom' in Warsaw from July 14-16, 2020. The Ministerial will be organized in close cooperation with the United States and include participation from countries from across the world," the release said on Wednesday.

The State Department noted that the joint announcement follows the close strategic partnership between Poland and the United States as highlighted by the two countries' common interest to advance religious freedom.

"We invite countries to join the 2020 ministerial and the International Religious Freedom Alliance in order to exchange best practices and advance cooperation in this critical space," the release said.

The upcoming event follows similar religious freedom meetings hosted by the United States in 2018 and 2019, the release added.