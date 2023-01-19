UrduPoint.com

Poland To Increase Defense Spending To 4% Of GDP In 2023 - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Poland plans to increase its military spending to 4% of GDP in 2023, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Poland plans to increase its military spending to 4% of GDP in 2023, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday.

For 2022, Poland's defense budget was planned to reach 2.4% of GDP, above the NATO target of 2%. For 2023, the country announced plans to increase its defense budget to 3% of GDP, or $28 billion.

"We are not only fulfilling our obligations, but even more...

We will probably spend 4% of our GDP on defense," Duda told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The president added that Poland was already purchasing tanks in the United States and South Korea, as well as new aircraft and rocket launchers, and was expecting soon the delivery of the first HIMARS launchers and missiles.

In December, the Polish authorities said that they had spent about 1% of their GDP on arms supplies to Ukraine alone.

