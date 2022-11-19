UrduPoint.com

Poland To Increase Number Of Bomb Shelters Against Security Risks - Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Poland to Increase Number of Bomb Shelters Against Security Risks - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Saturday that the government will increase the number of bomb shelters in the country after two missiles fell on its territory on Tuesday.

The minister specified that an inventory control of bomb shelters is currently underway in Poland. The inspection is carried out by the State Fire Service to examine shelters, conduct physical inspection and give recommendations, as well as search for new places.

"We must increase the number of places that will possibly provide necessary shelter for our citizens," Kaminski told Polish radio RMF FM, adding that there are now 62,000 shelters at the government's disposal.

The minister added that the Polish authorities are working "on a special application that would show, if necessary, where the nearest shelter is."

At the same time, the government is working on a legislation on citizens protection that provides for construction of shelters, the minister said, noting that it is "a very big law" that regulates many aspects of crisis management.

The draft law will soon be presented at a government meeting, as it is already at the final stage of interdepartmental approvals. Kaminski expects that the bill will be passed to the parliament by the end of the year and considered as a matter of urgency.

On November 15, two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later added that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces. The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons.

Related Topics

Fire Internet Ukraine Russia Interior Minister Parliament Warsaw Same Poland November Border Government

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

3 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

3 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

3 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.