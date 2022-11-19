Poland to Increase Number of Bomb Shelters Against Security Risks - Interior Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Saturday that the government will increase the number of bomb shelters in the country after two missiles fell on its territory on Tuesday.

The minister specified that an inventory control of bomb shelters is currently underway in Poland. The inspection is carried out by the State Fire Service to examine shelters, conduct physical inspection and give recommendations, as well as search for new places.

"We must increase the number of places that will possibly provide necessary shelter for our citizens," Kaminski told Polish radio RMF FM, adding that there are now 62,000 shelters at the government's disposal.

The minister added that the Polish authorities are working "on a special application that would show, if necessary, where the nearest shelter is."

At the same time, the government is working on a legislation on citizens protection that provides for construction of shelters, the minister said, noting that it is "a very big law" that regulates many aspects of crisis management.

The draft law will soon be presented at a government meeting, as it is already at the final stage of interdepartmental approvals. Kaminski expects that the bill will be passed to the parliament by the end of the year and considered as a matter of urgency.

On November 15, two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later added that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces. The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons.