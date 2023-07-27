Open Menu

Poland To Increase Troop Strength To 7 Divisions - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Poland to Increase Troop Strength to 7 Divisions - Deputy Prime Minister

Poland will increase troop strength to seven divisions, including one reserve division, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the chairman of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Poland will increase troop strength to seven divisions, including one reserve division, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the chairman of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), said on Thursday.

"We are restoring military units, we are creating new ones. Currently, a new sixth division is being created," Kaczynski said while visiting his country's border with Belarus, as broadcast by the state-run Polish Television.

Poland has recently been actively strengthening its border with Belarus, building a five-meter (16-feet) fence and moving additional troops to the border.

"Our army, which formerly had three divisions, will have six. In time there will probably be a reserve division as well. This is also a division, but in a slightly different form," Kaczynski added.

The politician recalled that the government is planning to increase the size of the army from the current 160,000 to 300,000 people.

When the PiS came to power in Poland in 2015, the Polish army consisted of 95,000 people.

