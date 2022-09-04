Poland to Invite Germany to Talks on WWII Damages by Diplomatic Note

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Poland will send a diplomatic note to Germany to invite the neighbor to negotiations on compensation for the damage it suffered during World War II, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

"We will send a diplomatic note to invite Germany to the negotiations.

We will push for this at every venue and by every means," Morawiecki's chancellery quoted him as saying.

Poland's latest estimates put the damage incurred by Poland during the Nazi occupation at $1.3 trillion. A German government spokesperson said on Friday that no talks had been scheduled.

Ties between Poland and Germany have been strained by Warsaw's continued claims to damages. Germany argues that the issue was off the table since Poland relinquished demands for more reparations under their 1953 deal.