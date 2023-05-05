Poland to Join Lockheed Martin in Production of HIMARS Systems - Defense Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Poland's defense military complex will participate in the production of American High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) with Lockheed Martin, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday.

Blaszczak on Thursday visited a Lockheed Martin plant and the United States and discussed the issue of joint production of HIMARS with the leadership of the company.

"After the talks with the leadership of Lockheed Martin, I heard assurances of readiness to cooperate with the Polish defense industry, of readiness to strengthen the Polish defense industry, which is also beneficial for the US, because it will create an opportunity to increase production if we talk about HIMARS," he told a briefing at the plant.

According to the minister, "a HIMARS center" will be established in Poland already this year, which will become "a hub for service and production of HIMARS not only for the needs of Poland but also European countries."

The defense minister also said that talks were underway on the possibility of producing FGM-148 Javelin systems in Poland and expressed interest in the procurement of missiles for HIMARS with a range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles).

In 2019, Poland acquired the first squadron of 20 HIMARS worth $414 million from the US. Blaszczak said that the first systems will be delivered this year.

In mid-March, Blaszczak said that the US Congress approved Poland's order for another 500 HIMARS charging modules worth $10 billion.