UrduPoint.com

Poland To Join Lockheed Martin In Production Of HIMARS Systems - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Poland to Join Lockheed Martin in Production of HIMARS Systems - Defense Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Poland's defense military complex will participate in the production of American High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) with Lockheed Martin, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday.

Blaszczak on Thursday visited a Lockheed Martin plant and the United States and discussed the issue of joint production of HIMARS with the leadership of the company.

"After the talks with the leadership of Lockheed Martin, I heard assurances of readiness to cooperate with the Polish defense industry, of readiness to strengthen the Polish defense industry, which is also beneficial for the US, because it will create an opportunity to increase production if we talk about HIMARS," he told a briefing at the plant.

According to the minister, "a HIMARS center" will be established in Poland already this year, which will become "a hub for service and production of HIMARS not only for the needs of Poland but also European countries."

The defense minister also said that talks were underway on the possibility of producing FGM-148 Javelin systems in Poland and expressed interest in the procurement of missiles for HIMARS with a range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles).

In 2019, Poland acquired the first squadron of 20 HIMARS worth $414 million from the US. Blaszczak said that the first systems will be delivered this year.

In mid-March, Blaszczak said that the US Congress approved Poland's order for another 500 HIMARS charging modules worth $10 billion.

Related Topics

Company Poland United States Hub Congress 2019 From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral t ..

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neya ..

UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to pra ..

3 hours ago
 Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administ ..

Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administration

3 hours ago
 US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Esp ..

US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Espionage Law - State Dept.

3 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provide ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provided to Ukraine Exists But 'Extre ..

3 hours ago
 Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.