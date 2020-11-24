Poland to Keep Ski Resorts Open in Winter Despite Virus Surge - Deputy Prime Minister

Polish ski resorts will be able to work during the upcoming winter despite the recent surge in the COVID-19 daily numbers, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Polish ski resorts will be able to work during the upcoming winter despite the recent surge in the COVID-19 daily numbers, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said on Tuesday.

"The sanitary protocol for the use of the ski stations has been finalized, the slopes will be open in winter. I would like to thank the partners: the ski industry and the Chief Sanitary Inspectorate for great cooperation," Gowin tweeted.

The Polish government intensified coronavirus-related restrictions in early November, ruling out, however, a full-scale lockdown.

Educational facilities exercise distant learning, sports centers, concert halls and cinemas remain closed, while restaurants, bars and cafes are allowed to offer takeaway services. The authorities also call on the nation to avoid mass public gatherings and follow health rules.

As of Tuesday, Poland has confirmed 876,333 COVID-19 cases and 13,774 related deaths. The country has seen rapid growth of daily cases from early October to early November, with the new infections topping 27,000 on November 7.