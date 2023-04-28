UrduPoint.com

Poland To Lift Embargo On Ukrainian Products If EU Provides 'Safe Tools' - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Poland to Lift Embargo on Ukrainian Products If EU Provides 'Safe Tools' - Authorities

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Poland may lift the ban on food imports from Ukraine if the European Union applies appropriate tools to regulate the influx of cheap grain from Ukraine and protect domestic farmers, Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Robert Telus said Thursday.

"In the meantime, the embargo will remain in effect until the EU finishes settling these issues. If the EU gives appropriate tools, safe tools ” we will think (about lifting the ban), and if it does not, we have our own, which we have already introduced," Telus said on air of Polish broadcaster Polsat.

Telus also noted that Polish authorities are currently considering limiting imports of soft fruits from Ukraine, citing "stuffed fridges."

On April 15, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19.

