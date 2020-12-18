UrduPoint.com
Poland To Open Embassy In Ulan Bator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 60 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 01:02 PM

Poland will open an embassy in Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator, the Mongolian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Poland will open an embassy in Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator, the Mongolian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

"The Polish side has recently informed Mongolian Ambassador to Poland Barkhas Dorj about its decision to open an embassy in Ulan Bator," the ministry said in a statement.

Preparations are expected to begin shortly, with the embassy opening on Jan. 15 next year, according to the ministry.

The move is expected to strengthen bilateral relations, deepen economic cooperation and expand people-to-people contacts.

