Poland To Open Field Hospital In Warsaw Amid Deteriorating COVID-19 Situation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

Poland to Open Field Hospital in Warsaw Amid Deteriorating COVID-19 Situation

Poland will launch a field hospital at the National Stadium in Warsaw, the country's largest football arena, to treat coronavirus patients in light of the nation's worsening health crisis, Piotr Muller, a government spokesman, told the Polish public television on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Poland will launch a field hospital at the National Stadium in Warsaw, the country's largest football arena, to treat coronavirus patients in light of the nation's worsening health crisis, Piotr Muller, a government spokesman, told the Polish public television on Monday.

Last week, Poland registered a record daily increase in new COVID-19 cases and related fatalities 9,622 cases were confirmed on Saturday and 132 deaths were confirmed on Friday.

"A hospital for coronavirus-infected people will be placed in conference rooms at the National Stadium," Muller said, adding that the field hospital will have 500 beds.

According to Muller, the Polish authorities have the capability to launch additional field hospitals if necessary.

To date, Poland has registered nearly 176,000 COVID-19 cases, with over 3,500 deaths and more than 92,000 patients recovering.

