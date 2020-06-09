UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland To Oppose New EU Migrant Relocation Scheme - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Poland to Oppose New EU Migrant Relocation Scheme - Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Poland will push back against any attempt by the European Commission to force it to accept migrants, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski told reporters on Monday.

He said several southern EU nations asked the union's executive body to take "swift, urgent and binding" action to share out migrants that crossed into the EU illegally.

The commission plans to unveil the new "migrant package" in the coming weeks.

"The Polish government will never agree to be bound by such migration policy instruments. It is unacceptable," Kaminski said.

The minister added that Poland and its three eastern European allies ” the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia ” had sent Brussels their response to the relocation scheme. He reiterated that the four countries would reject the EU bid to shape their social policies.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Brussels Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Hungary Government Share

Recent Stories

Mobile women, children&#039;s health clinic launch ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Derq t ..

31 minutes ago

Residency law violators permitted to leave UAE wit ..

31 minutes ago

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.