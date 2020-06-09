Poland to Oppose New EU Migrant Relocation Scheme - Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Poland will push back against any attempt by the European Commission to force it to accept migrants, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski told reporters on Monday.

He said several southern EU nations asked the union's executive body to take "swift, urgent and binding" action to share out migrants that crossed into the EU illegally.

The commission plans to unveil the new "migrant package" in the coming weeks.

"The Polish government will never agree to be bound by such migration policy instruments. It is unacceptable," Kaminski said.

The minister added that Poland and its three eastern European allies ” the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia ” had sent Brussels their response to the relocation scheme. He reiterated that the four countries would reject the EU bid to shape their social policies.