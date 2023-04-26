Poland to Partly Launch Electronic Barrier on Russian-Polish Border in 2 Months

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Poland will start launching the first sections of what it called the European Union's most secure electronic barrier on the border with Russia's enclave Kaliningrad Region in two months, with the barrier's full operation scheduled to begin in the fall of 2023, a spokesman for Polish security systems integrator company Telbud said on Wednesday.

"The full-scale launch of the electronic barrier will take place in the fall, but it will be possible to operate the first sectors in about two months," Tomasz Bujak was quoted by the Polish Press Agency (PAP) as saying.

Bujak also said that the work was being conducted simultaneously on several sites, adding that the process of installing pillars for cameras and building a network of optical fiber and power lines was underway.

On April 18, the Polish minister of the interior and administration, Mariusz Kaminski, said that Poland had started building the 200-kilometer long (124 miles) electronic barrier on the border with Russia's Kaliningrad Region. The construction works will be completed by September 30, he said.

Last year, Polish officials stated that the country was building barriers on the border with the Kaliningrad Region in order to prevent a migrant crisis similar to the one that arose on the border with Belarus in 2021. At the same time, the situation on the Russian-Polish border has been stable, according to Poland's border guard, with just 11 cases of illegal crossing from Russia to Poland registered over the past year.