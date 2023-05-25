UrduPoint.com

Poland To Pay EU $187Mln In Fines Over Failure To Comply With ECJ Rulings - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The European Commission has ordered Poland to pay 174 million Euros ($187 million) as part of the fines imposed on the country for failing to comply with European Court of Justice (ECJ) rulings on its judicial reform, Polish radio RMF FM reported on Wednesday, citing European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand.

In the coming weeks, the amount will be deducted from the money owed to Poland from European funds because Warsaw refuses to pay the fines, Wigand said, according to RMF FM.

In October 2021, the ECJ ordered Poland to pay 1 million euros a day to the European Commission as a fine for failing to comply with an earlier court ruling to abolish the judicial disciplinary chamber. In the summer of 2022, Poland established the chamber of judicial responsibility to replace the disciplinary chamber. On April 20, the daily fine was reduced to 500,000 euros.

The fines will cease to accrue on June 5, when the ECJ delivers its final decision on the Polish judicial reform case.

