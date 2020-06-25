UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland To Pay For Extra US Troops In Country, Soldiers May Be Moved From Germany - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Poland to Pay for Extra US Troops in Country, Soldiers May Be Moved From Germany - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Poland is willing to pay for the presence of additional US troops and that soldiers already stationed in Germany will likely be moved to Poland.

"They [Poland] asked us if we would send some additional troops - they'll be paying for the sending of additional troops - and we'll probably be moving them from Germany to Poland," Trump said in a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Related Topics

Trump Germany Poland From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

2 hours ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

4 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.