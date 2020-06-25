Poland to Pay for Extra US Troops in Country, Soldiers May Be Moved From Germany - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Poland is willing to pay for the presence of additional US troops and that soldiers already stationed in Germany will likely be moved to Poland.

"They [Poland] asked us if we would send some additional troops - they'll be paying for the sending of additional troops - and we'll probably be moving them from Germany to Poland," Trump said in a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.