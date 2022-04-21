UrduPoint.com

Poland To Press Germany On Heavy Weapons Supplies To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that he would try to convince Germany to send heavy weapons to Ukraine after Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country had run out of stocks.

"Germany's position is ambivalent. I will talk to Chancellor Scholz to convince him that we are at a historical junction," Morawiecki told a news conference.

Scholz said in a speech on Tuesday that the German armed forced had maxed-out their supplies of weapons they could deliver to Ukraine. Decades of spending cuts have notoriously shrunk Bundeswehr's size and equipment range.

Morawiecki added that he would also press Scholz to abandon Russian gas, oil and coal imports, which he admitted was "the most radical plan yet, compared to other countries that buy Russian hydrocarbons."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

