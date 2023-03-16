UrduPoint.com

Poland To Provide First 4 MiG-29 Fighter Jets To Ukraine In Coming Days - President

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Poland to Provide First 4 MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Ukraine in Coming Days - President

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Poland will hand over the first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday.

"We can safely say that we are sending MiG jets to Ukraine as well. We have more than ten of them in stock at the moment," Duda said at a press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, adding that four fighters will be provided "literally in the coming days."

