Poland to Provide Leopard Tanks Company to Kiev Under International Coalition - President

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 08:56 PM
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Poland will provide a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of the international coalition, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.
"A company of Leopard tanks will be transferred within the framework of the international coalition. Poland already made such a decision," Duda said, as broadcast by Polish television.