Poland To Provide Third COVID Vaccine Dose For People With Immune Perturbations

Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Polish authorities have permitted to provide the third vaccine dose against COVID-19 for patients with immune perturbations, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

"The health minister informs that proceeding from the medical council's recommendations, patients with immune perturbations can receive an additional vaccine dose [against COVID-19] not earlier than 28 days after the accomplishment of the full vaccination scheme," the statement read.

The ministry defined the categories of those who can be vaccinated with the third shot.

They include HIV-positive people as well as patients who receive active treatment against oncological diseases, take immunosuppressive drugs and others.

Adults will be inoculated with vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, while adolescents aged 12-17 can receive only the drug by Pfizer/BioNTech.

Over 19 million people have so far undergone the full vaccination against COVID-19 in Poland. The country approved four vaccines - by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

More Stories From World

