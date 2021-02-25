UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland To Provide Ukraine With 1.2Mln Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine - Zelenskyy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:20 AM

Poland to Provide Ukraine With 1.2Mln Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Poland would provide the country with 1.2 million vaccines against the coronavirus produced by the AstraZeneca company.

Earlier this week, Ukraine received the first batch of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine from India. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine has already signed contracts with six manufacturers of vaccines against the coronavirus.

"Thanks for the Polish initiative to give Ukraine 1.

2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine," Zelenskyy wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 112.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.49 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Ukraine has confirmed more than 1.36 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 26,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Ukraine Twitter Company Poland March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

4 hours ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

4 hours ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

3 hours ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

3 hours ago

Biden Nominee for CIA Director Says Underestimatin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.