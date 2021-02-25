Poland to Provide Ukraine With 1.2Mln Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine - Zelenskyy

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Poland would provide the country with 1.2 million vaccines against the coronavirus produced by the AstraZeneca company.

Earlier this week, Ukraine received the first batch of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine from India. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine has already signed contracts with six manufacturers of vaccines against the coronavirus.

"Thanks for the Polish initiative to give Ukraine 1.

2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine," Zelenskyy wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 112.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.49 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Ukraine has confirmed more than 1.36 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 26,000 fatalities.