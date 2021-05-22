Poland to Purchase 24 Bayraktar Attack Drones From Turkey - Defense Minister

Poland is set to buy 24 Bayraktar attack drones from Turkey, the country's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Saturday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Poland is set to buy 24 Bayraktar attack drones from Turkey, the country's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Saturday.

The minister explained that that Warsaw chose Bayraktar aircraft by the Turkish Baykar drone producer due to their "striking capabilities" and effectiveness proven "in the wars in the East [Europe]" and the middle East.

An agreement on the procurement of the four batches of the aircraft, armed with anti-tank missiles, is expected to be signed during a working visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to Ankara, which starts Monday.

"This is a real weapon. The first set will be delivered to the Polish army in a year, in 2022," he said, adding that Warsaw would also purchase "logistics and training packages," as well as an offset for the service.

The Bayraktar is a medium altitude long endurance strike drone with missiles on a sling, produced primarily for the Turkish army.