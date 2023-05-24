Poland to Purchase Modern Submarines, Other Military Equipment in 2023 - Defense Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Poland will launch a campaign to purchase modern submarines and accompanying technologies for its navy this year, as well as other weaponry, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

Currently, the Polish navy has only one obsolete Kobben-class submarine which was bought from Sweden.

"This year, we want to take actions aimed at purchasing of underwater vessels with a transfer of necessary technologies. Soon, we will provide more details on the number of vessels, as well as the equipment and competencies that we want to obtain for the Polish shipbuilding industry," Blaszczak said at the Defence24 Day conference.

He specified that Poland wants to acquire submarines that have a great operational range and flexible armament capabilities, as well capacity for underwater high-speed stealth movement.

Blaszczak also noted that the submarines must be capable of firing cruise missiles from a submerged position to strike targets deep inside the territory of the enemy.

Besides, Poland wants to buy radar reconnaissance balloons from the United States and has already sent a request for JASSM air-to-ground missiles with a range of about 600 miles for its F-16 fighters, the minister said.

Currently, the Polish air force has 36 combat F-16s and 12 training aircraft.