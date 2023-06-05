UrduPoint.com

Poland To Receive First South Korean Missile Systems Chunmoo In August - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Poland to Receive First South Korean Missile Systems Chunmoo in August - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Poland will receive first South Korean missile launching systems K239 Chunmoo with a range of 300 kilometers (186 miles) in August, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

Since July 2022, Warsaw has signed a number of contracts with Seoul to acquire 1,000 tanks, 672 self-propelled howitzers and three squadrons of FA-50 fighter jets. In October, Poland also signed a deal to purchase 288 K239 Chunmoo systems from South Korea.

"My role is to strengthen the Polish Military, and thanks to cooperation with (flag of South Korea), the first Chunmoo rocket artillery sets, with a range of up to 300 km, will go to (flag of Poland) Army this August.

They will be mounted on (flag of Poland) Jelcz trucks - yet another example of our cooperation," the Polish Defense Ministry quoted Blaszczak as saying after his talks with South Korean Deputy National Security Advisor Lim Jong-deuk.

The Polish defense chief added that FA-50 fighters would also arrive in Poland this summer, while some South Korean tanks and howitzers were already at the disposal of the country's military.

K239 Chunmoo is a self-propelled rocket artillery system, developed in 2013, capable of firing both guided and unguided missiles of various caliber. It was reportedly worth $2.94 million in 2020.

Related Topics

Firing Army Warsaw Seoul Poland South Korea North Korea July August October 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major ..

EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major recycling initiative

57 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank takes centre stage at Bo ..

Emirates Development Bank takes centre stage at Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Middle Ea ..

57 minutes ago
 Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a ..

Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting marrie ..

1 hour ago
 Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen gr ..

Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen group

2 hours ago
 Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semi ..

Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semifinal

2 hours ago
 Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthe ..

Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthen ties: FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.