Poland to Receive First South Korean Missile Systems Chunmoo in August - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Poland will receive first South Korean missile launching systems K239 Chunmoo with a range of 300 kilometers (186 miles) in August, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

Since July 2022, Warsaw has signed a number of contracts with Seoul to acquire 1,000 tanks, 672 self-propelled howitzers and three squadrons of FA-50 fighter jets. In October, Poland also signed a deal to purchase 288 K239 Chunmoo systems from South Korea.

"My role is to strengthen the Polish Military, and thanks to cooperation with (flag of South Korea), the first Chunmoo rocket artillery sets, with a range of up to 300 km, will go to (flag of Poland) Army this August.

They will be mounted on (flag of Poland) Jelcz trucks - yet another example of our cooperation," the Polish Defense Ministry quoted Blaszczak as saying after his talks with South Korean Deputy National Security Advisor Lim Jong-deuk.

The Polish defense chief added that FA-50 fighters would also arrive in Poland this summer, while some South Korean tanks and howitzers were already at the disposal of the country's military.

K239 Chunmoo is a self-propelled rocket artillery system, developed in 2013, capable of firing both guided and unguided missiles of various caliber. It was reportedly worth $2.94 million in 2020.